Infinix To Launch Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery In September In India
Infinix has recently added a new smartphone in its Smart series. The Infinix Smart 5 is available in Nepal and Nigeria. However, the company is now planning to launch the smartphone in India in the second week of September.
Infinix Smart 5: Expected Price, Availability, And Colours
The device is likely to be available on Flipkart and is expected to be under Rs. 8,000 as it is priced at NGN 39,500 in Nigeria (which means close to Rs. 7,600). The Infinix Smart 5 smartphone will be available in three colour options- black, blue, and green.
Infinix Smart 5 Specifications And Features
The Infinix Smart 5 flaunts a 6.6-inch HD+ display along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Infinix Smart 5 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The Smart 5 comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while another variant has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of in-house storage. Then, there is a 3-in-1 card slot and a microSD card slot.
On the imaging front, the Infinix Smart 5 has a triple camera at the back panel. It has a 13MP camera and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, you'll get an 8MP camera along with a dual flashlight. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery along with a 10W charger and runs Android 10 OS. It also has a fingerprint scanner and face recognition for security. On the connectivity front, the Infinix Smart 5 includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and dual-SIM with 4G support.
Meanwhile, the company is reportedly planning to bring two smartphones on September 7, 2020. The Infinix Zero 8 and the 8i smartphones were listed on the Google Play Console listing The listing claims that the smartphone is said to have the MediaTek G90 processor along with 8GB of RAM. It will have a 64MP camera, 4,000 mAh battery, and priced between Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 15,000. It will have a Type-C charging port.
