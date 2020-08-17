Infinix To Launch Zero 8, 8i Smartphone With MediaTek G90 Processor On September 7 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Infinix has become very active in terms of bringing new handsets in the country. The company has recently announced the launch of the Hot 9 Pro smartphone. The company is expected to bring the Zero 8 series on September 7, 2020. The smartphone was first spotted on Google Play listing.

Infinix Zero 8 Expected Specification: Details

The Infinix Zero 8 series is likely to have a MediaTek G90 processor along with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will support FHD+ 1,080 x 2,460 resolution. On the software front, the Infinix 8 smartphone will run the Android 10 operating system. Besides, the smartphone is expected to have dual punch-hole on the front.

The Infinix Zero 8 includes 64MP primary sensor, whereas other cameras are not unknown. Furthermore, the smartphone will have a 4,000 mAh battery, reports MySmartPrice. Apart from all specifications, the Infinix Zero 8 will be available between Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 15,000. The report states that the smartphone series will have a phone called Infinix Zero 8 i. The smartphone will fall under Rs. 10,000. On the connectivity front, the smartphone series will have a Type-C charging port.

Infinix Launches Smart 5 Smartphone

Meanwhile, the company has brought another smartphone called Smart 5 smartphone in the global market. The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.5-inch display HD+ resolution. The Infinix Smart 5 smartphone is available in three color variants, such as Quetzal Cyan, Midnight Black, and Ice Blue.

It is powered by the 5,000 mAh battery along with 10W charging support. The smartphone will include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM with 4G support, and dual-band. The Infinix Smart 5 runs Android Go Edition. The handset supports a triple-rear camera at the back. It includes a 13MP primary sensor, along with two 2MP cameras. It also flaunts an 8MP camera on the front.

