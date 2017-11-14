Infinix Zero 5 and Zero 5 Pro launched at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999

Infinix had hosted an event in Dubai on Tuesday for the launch of a new smartphone dubbed Infinix Zero 5. The smartphone features a premium design, a long-lasting battery, a dual rear camera setup and other good features.

Earlier last week, we came across reports tipping the launch of the Infinix Zero 5 on November 14. Following the same, the details of the smartphone were revealed by the company itself giving us a clear idea of what we actually want. The brand owned by Transsion Holdings is yet another smartphone launched by the company in the past few months.

Two variants of Infinix smartphone The Infinix Zero 5 has been launched in two variants - the regular smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs, 17,999 and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage carrying a price tag of Rs. 19,999. Hardware and software The Infinix Zero 5 boasts of a 5.98-inch FHD 1080p display. This screen has the usual 16:9 aspect ratio instead of the 18:9 aspect ratio that has been used by the flagship smartphones featuring thin bezels at the sides, top and bottom. Under its hood, the Infinix smartphone makes use of a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. The device supports expandable storage up to 128GB using a microSD card. Software and connectivity The smartphone runs on Android Nougat out of the box topped with the company's XOS UI. The other goodies include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual SIM support and a capacious 4350mAh battery with support for quick charging. Dual rear cameras The smartphone flaunts dual rear cameras and the sensor is integrated into a black bar at the top rear of the smartphone. The smartphone makes use of a 12MP primary camera with wide-angle lens and a 13MP secondary camera with a telephoto lens. The company touts that the camera is capable of offering 10x digital zoom too. Besides this, there is a 16MP selfie camera along with LED flash as well. Price and availability As mentioned above, the Infinix Zero 5 and Zero 5 Pro are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999. The device comes in four color options - Champagne Gold, Sandstone Black, Bordeaux Red, and Bronze and Gold. Both these models will go on sale starting from November 22 in India and will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart.