Infinix Zero 8 Series Likely To Launch Soon In India: Specifications, Expected Price

Infinix seems to be launching the Zero 8 series soon in India. The launch of the new series has been teased by the company itself. To recall, the Zero 8 was originally launched in Indonesia back in August and both Zero 8 and the Zero 8i went official in Pakistan last month.

Now, it seems the company is all set to introduce both models in the country. However, the company has not mentioned the name of the handsets but the teaser image shows a diamond-shaped design, which is present on the Infinix Zero 8 series smartphones. As both phones are official in the other markets, we have already known the features of the phones.

Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i Features

In terms of features, both phones share similar features except for the camera. The handsets come with a 6.85-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a dual punch-hole cut-out design. It supports a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of processor, both units get their power from the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and the 128GB onboard storage of the handsets can be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot.

For battery, there is a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W charging support, and both phones run on Android 10 based XOS 7. In terms of camera, the Zero 8 has a 64MP quad-rear camera set up, while the Zero 8i has a 48MP quad-rear camera set up. For selfies, the Zero 8 sports a 48MP dual front camera which supports 4K video recording. On the other hand, the Zero 8i features 16MP dual-front camera setup.

Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i Expected Price In India

Both models of the Zero 8 series come with a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. For pricing, the Infinix Zero 8 retails for PKR 39,999 (around Rs. 18,860), while the Zero 8i is priced at PKR 34,999 (around Rs. 16,500). So, we can expect the price of both phones will fall under Rs. 20,000 in India.

