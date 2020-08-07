Infinix Zero 8 Spotted On Google Play Console Listing: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix seems set to add a new smartphone to its portfolio soon. The handset will come with Infinix Zero 8 moniker. Recently, the smartphone has been spotted via MySmartPrice on the Google Play Console listing revealing some features of the upcoming device. An official promotional video for the device has also gone live, suggests that the launch will be soon.

Infinix Zero 8 Details

According to the Google Play Console listing, the Infinix Zero 8 has the model number Infinix-X687. In terms of display, the smartphone is said to offer a Full HD+ resolution with 1,080 x 2,460 pixels and 480 DPI screen density. The handset might offer a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone is likely to pack the MediaTek Helio G90 processor paired with up to a Mali G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM. For the software, the Infinix Zero 8 will run on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

In terms of optics, the device will offer a quad-camera setup along with a 64MP main camera. For selfie and videos, the handset will pack a dual camera with a punch-hole cutout which includes a 48MP main sensor and another 8MP wide-angle lens. For connectivity, it will support USB Type-C charging port.

On the other hand, the official live video mentioned the name Infinix Zero 8/8i It reveals the handset will be powered by the Helio G90T chipset. Meanwhile, the Infinix Zero 8 has also appeared on the TUV Rheinland certification.It confirms that the smartphone will pack a 4,400 mAh battery.

Looking at the specifications, it can be said the smartphone will fall under the mid-range segment. However, there is no information about the launch date. However, we will keep you updated if anything further comes to our notice.

Source

Best Mobiles in India