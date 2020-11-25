Infinix Zero 8i India Launch Officially Confirmed; Arriving On December 2 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this month, it was reported that Infinix is gearing up for the launch of the new 'Zero' series in India. The company is speculated to launch the Infinix Zero 8 and the Zero 8i models in the upcoming lineup. The rumor mill had suggested the arrival of both variants sometime in December this year. Well, it seems that the brand will be launching the Zero 8i first. Here's when you can expect the new Infinix smartphone launch:

Infinix Zero 8i Official India Launch Confirmed

The Infinix Zero 8i is confirmed to debut in India on December 2. The company itself has announced the arrival of its latest offering. The company is yet to announce the availability of the Zero 8 in the country. In addition to the Infinix Zero 8i, the company is also preparing for other product launches.

The company will be foraying in the smart TV segment with the launch of Infinix Android TV and also SNOKOR soundbar. However, the availability of the remaining products is unannounced at the moment.

Infinix Zero 8i Key Features

The Infinix Zero 8i was announced recently outside India, therefore, we know what features it will offer. The smartphone will launch with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The chipset will be clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It also has external microSD card support.

The Zero 8i's biggest highlight is its 6.85-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The panel comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and has a dual punch-hole for the selfie cameras. The device features a 16MP primary selfie camera accompanied by an 8MP lens.

At the rear, there is a 48MP primary camera which gets accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a set of 2MP sensors. The handset runs on Android 10 OS and has XOS 7 user interface. The battery here is a 4,500 mAh unit.

