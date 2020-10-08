Infinix Zero 8i With MediaTek Helio G90 SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official: Price And Availability News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinizz has become quite consistent with smartphone launches all across the globe. The Transsion Holdings backed brand has announced multiple new smartphones in the past few months. Amongst the new arrivals were the Infinix Hot 10 series and the Note 8. Now, the company has added a new device to its 'Z' series. The latest model is dubbed Infiniz Z8i and has been announced in our neighbour country with features like a 90Hz display and a fast-charging supported battery.

Infinix Zero 8i Full Specifications

The Infinix Zero 8i sports a huge 6.85-inch display surrounded by narrow bezels on all corners. The display offers an FHD+ resolution and a higher 90Hz refresh rate. There is a pill-shaped punch-hole for two selfie cameras on the top-left of the LCD panel. This setup houses a 16MP primary selfie snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper.

At the rear, the device accommodates a quad-camera setup that has a 48MP primary sensor. The main lens is aided by an 8MP sensor for ultra-wide-angle images and a 2MP sensor for bokeh effects. There is also a dedicated AI lens in the mix.

At its core, the MediaTek Helio G90T is used as the brain of operations. The chipset is clubbed with ARM Mali-G76 GPU and 8GB RAM. The device is announced with 128GB storage capacity and also has external microSD card support. It will come with Android 10 OS layered with XOS 7 UI out-of-the-box.

The Infinix Zero 8i's power key also doubles up as a fingerprint scanner for security. Connectivity-wise, the device offers a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Keeping the lights on is a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Infinix Zero 8i Price And Expected India Launch

The Infinix Zero 8i is announced at PKR 39,999 in Pakistan which is close to Rs. 15,640 in India. This is the price of the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. While Infinix has not announced when the device will go official in India and other markets, its launch could be very well round the corner. And with the festive season coming closer, Inifnix could introduce this device in the Indian mobile space soon.

