Infinix Zero Ultra 200MP Camera Phone Launching Soon in India; Can It Take On Flagships?

Infinix has been gradually expanding its product offering, not just in the affordable segment but also in the premium range. The newly launched Infinix Zero Ultra is a testament to that, bringing in a 200MP camera, curved display, and more. New leaks suggest the Infinix phone will launch soon in India but can its 200MP camera take on premium flagships?

To recall, the Infinix Zero Ultra launched a few days back in the global market but there was no word about its India debut. Popular tipster Paras Gulgani has spotted the new Infinix smartphone on the BIS database, which suggests an imminent launch. That said, there's still no official confirmation and one should take this with a grain of salt.

Infinix Zero Ultra Features

Since the Infinix Zero Ultra has already launched in the global market, we have an idea of its features. The smartphone flaunts a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and supports 900nits of peak brightness. The narrow bezels and curved display give it a premium look and feel.

Under the hood, the Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. More importantly, Infinix has brought in a 200MP primary camera with OIS support. The triple-camera setup includes a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth shooter. Plus, there's a 32MP front camera on the Infinix Zero Ultra.

The smartphone also features a 4,500 mAh battery paired with blazing-fast 180W GaN fast charging support. Infinix claims this can fully charge the device in just 12 minutes. The Infinix Zero Ultra runs Android 12 with XOS custom skin on top. The smartphone is priced at USD 520 (around Rs. 42,500).

Infinix Zero Ultra: Can It Take On Flagships?

The 200MP camera is the standout feature of the Infinix Zero Ultra, and only a few phones such as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra offer this feature. The next-gen Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to offer a similar camera setup. In this case, the Infinix Zero Ultra comes in as a premium offering for under Rs. 50,000.

That said, the actual performance of the 200MP camera on the Infinix Zero Ultra could be a key determining factor. We'll know more when the phone launches in the coming days.

