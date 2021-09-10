Alleged Infinix Zero X Pro Images Leak: 108MP Camera, Periscope Lens Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, rumors are rife regarding an upcoming Infinix smartphone. It is believed that this smartphone could be launched alongside the standard Infinix Zero X in the coming days. Also, speculations have hinted that this smartphone might come with highlights including a 108MP rear camera sensor and much more.

Now, a report by GSMArena has revealed a set of live images of the upcoming Infinix smartphone in question. This report has shared some of the interesting aspects of its smartphone including its design and camera specs. While it is not sure if this smartphone that has been leaked is the Infinix Zero X Pro, a tipster has hinted at the same.

Infinix Zero X Pro Leaked Images

As per these photos, the smartphone will look identical to the Zero X that is already circulating in rumor mills. Notably, it is believed to sport a speckled rear design and feature a triple-camera unit at the top left corner of its rear.

Talking about the camera specifications, the Infinix Zero X Pro will arrive with a 108MP primary camera sensor at its rear and will feature a periscope lens as well. The main sensor is said to come with OIS support as well. It is accompanied by a 13mm ultra-wide-angle lens and a periscope lens that appears to be squarish. The latter is said to offer an aperture of f/3.4 and a focal length of 125mm with 5x zoom support.

If this turns out to be true, we can expect the Infinix smartphone in question to be a rival to some of the big camera phones out there in the market with these sensors.

Infinix Zero X Pro: What To Expect?

Apart from its camera, the information shared by a YouTube-based tipster from Africa, the Infinix Zero X Pro could be the one in the leaked image and not the standard variant. From the previous speculations, it is known that the Infinix Zero X Pro might be launched with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout offering a FHD+ resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate.

The hardware aspects of the upcoming Infinix smartphone are likely to comprise an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor alongside 8GB of RAM and a 5000mAh battery. This battery is said to arrive with support for 40W fast charging technology.

Besides the presence of a whopping 108MP primary camera sensor, the other aspects of the Infinix Zero X Pro are likely to include a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front. Also, it is said to run Android 11 OS topped with the latest iteration of the company's custom skin out-of-the-box. The other aspects that are speculated to be seen in the device include 128GB of storage space and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Notably, the company is all set to host a virtual launch event for the global announcement of these smartphones in its Zero series. Word is that there will be a launch event to unveil the standard variant of the Infinix Zero X on September 13. While there is no official confirmation about the launch date of the Infinix Zero Pro X, it is believed to be launched alongside the standard model.

