Infinix S5 Available At Rs. 8,999: Specifications And Colors

Infinix S5 smartphone is launched in India at a price tag of Rs. 8,999. It is the first handset from the brand that sports a punch-hole display and a quad-camera setup at the rear. Besides, the phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery backup that comes with AI battery management which optimizes battery life.

Launch Offers

The Infinix S5 can be availed via Flipkart at several offers. These include 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and extra Rs. 2,000 discounts. It can be obtained with an EMI starting from Rs. 750 per month. The smartphone will be available for sale from October 21, 12 PM onwards.

Infinix S5 Specs, Colors

The Infinix S5 sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor clocked at a 2GHz. Its SoC is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It runs Android 9 Pie which is based on XOS 5.5 Cheetah.

The smartphone sports a 16MP, 2MP, 5MP, and a 2MP camera lens at the rear. At the front, it sports a 32MP camera with 4-in-1 pixels. Some AI-based camera features are AI 3D Face Beauty, AI Portrait, AR-enabled Animoji, and WideSelfie Mode. It supports a rear fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the device is available for sale in violet and Quetzal Cyan color options.

