ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infinix S5 Available At Rs. 8,999: Specifications And Colors

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Infinix S5 smartphone is launched in India at a price tag of Rs. 8,999. It is the first handset from the brand that sports a punch-hole display and a quad-camera setup at the rear. Besides, the phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery backup that comes with AI battery management which optimizes battery life.

    Infinix S5 Available At Rs. 8,999: Specifications And Colors

     

    Launch Offers

    The Infinix S5 can be availed via Flipkart at several offers. These include 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and extra Rs. 2,000 discounts. It can be obtained with an EMI starting from Rs. 750 per month. The smartphone will be available for sale from October 21, 12 PM onwards.

    Infinix S5 Specs, Colors

    The Infinix S5 sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor clocked at a 2GHz. Its SoC is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It runs Android 9 Pie which is based on XOS 5.5 Cheetah.

    The smartphone sports a 16MP, 2MP, 5MP, and a 2MP camera lens at the rear. At the front, it sports a 32MP camera with 4-in-1 pixels. Some AI-based camera features are AI 3D Face Beauty, AI Portrait, AR-enabled Animoji, and WideSelfie Mode. It supports a rear fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the device is available for sale in violet and Quetzal Cyan color options.

    Most Read Articles
    301 Moved Permanently

    301 Moved Permanently

    nginx

    Read More About: infinix news smartphone
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue