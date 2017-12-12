Renders of InFocus smartphone with full-screen design and 18:9 display hit the web

We are all set to enter into 2018 as this year is coming to an end. The trend this year in the smartphone market segment is the full-screen design that was seen on flagship smartphones from many brands. This was possible by reducing the thickness of the bezels at the sides, top and bottom. This resulted in unconventional aspect ratios such as 18:9.

After having seen premium and high-end smartphones with full-screen design, it looks like InFocus is also all set to jump on this bandwagon. We say so as an AndroidPure report tips that InFocus is prepping to launch a full-screen smartphone with 18:9 display. The device is said to have minimum bezels at the top and bottom and there is no home button at the front. Apparently, the device features a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel.

Besides revealing details regarding its design language, those at AndroidPure have also managed to grab hold of a couple of press renders of the upcoming full-screen smartphone from InFocus. For now, there is no information on the name of the smartphone and when exactly the device will be launched in India. But the renders show minimal bezels at the top and bottom and an 18:9 display. We can see that the top bezel has just enough room for the sensors and selfie camera.

The hardware aspects of this InFocus smartphone remain unknown but it is likely to be priced reasonably between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000. This pricing might make the full-screen smartphone compete with the others existing in the market such as the Honor 7X, Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro, etc. priced similarly.

InFocus is one of the brands known for launching affordable smartphones that adhere to the trend. Recently, the company announced the launch of Snap 4 and Turbo 5 Plus with dual cameras at the rear.