InFocus Vision 3 with dual cameras and full-screen design launched at Rs. 6,999

InFocus has announced the launch a new smartphone called Vision 3 in the budget smartphone market. The device is priced at Rs. 6,999 and comes with a full-screen design.

Notably, the InFocus Vision 3 carries the credits for being the first smartphone to be launched with a full-screen design and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone boasts of a 5.7-inch display with a HD+ screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The device makes use of a quad-core MediaTek MT6735 chipset that is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage that can be further expanded with the help of a microSD card.

The imaging aspects of the smartphone comprise of a dual camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary snapper and a 5MP secondary sensor. The 5MP sensor is meant to capture the depth of field information to render bokeh effect. The camera has any features such as the DualFie that is a replica of the Nokia Bothie feature. It can capture snaps from both the front and rear cameras at the same time. The front camera is an 8MP sensor that comes with portrait mode, display flash and beautification mode.

The InFocus Vision 3 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box topped with Smile UX. The connectivity features on board the InFocus smartphone include 4G, GPS, dual SIM with hybrid SIM slot and Bluetooth. There is a 4000mAh battery operating under the hood of the smartphone. This battery is touted to render up to two days of backup and comes with the battery saving mode too.

The device supports App Twins that lets users log in to popular apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, etc. with two user accounts on the same device.

The smartphone that is priced at Rs. 6,999 will go on sale exclusively via Amazon India at 12PM tomorrow. The company has announced the InFocus Vision 3 in Black for the initial sale and soon wil launch the gold variant as well.