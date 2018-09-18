ENGLISH

Innelo 1 now available on Amazon for Rs 7,499: Affordable notch-display smartphone

Innelo is a sub-brand of iVoomi

    The Innelo 1 is the first smartphone under the series Innelo from iVoomi, which is now available on Amazon India. The Innelo is surely the of the most affordable smartphone with a notch display.

    Price and availability of the Innelo 1

    The Innelo 1 is now available on Amazon India for Rs 7,499 in Midnight Black and Platinum Gold. As of now, the order quantity is limited to one unit per customer.

    Highlights of the Innelo 1

     

    • Notch display
    • Dual LTE or VOLTE
    • Android 8.1 Oreo OS
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Face Unlock

     

    Innelo 1 specifications

    The main highlight of the Innelo 1 is the display. The smartphone has a 5.84-inch (HD+) IPS LCD screen with 290ppi, and, an iPhone X like on top of the display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Do note that the phone still has a prominent amount of chin on the bottom portion of the smartphone.

    The MediaTek 6737H Quad-core 64-bit SoC powers the smartphone with 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 16 GB storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion (up to 128 GB). The phone does have a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The device does support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Hotspot as well.

    The smartphone has a 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP selfie camera with 1.4-micron pixel size and 4P lens. The phone does offer camera-centric features like Portrait & 6-Level Beauty Mode. And, the front-facing camera does offer Face Unlock. The Innelo 1 also has a fingerprint sensor on the back, which can be used to unlock the device, and, can also be used to secure applications.

    The device is backed by a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom with SmartMe OS 3.0. This smartphone will be competing against the likes of the Redmi 6, Realme 2, and other budget smartphones.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 13:55 [IST]
