Inovu I7 is the new Nokia 3310 clone priced at Rs. 349

Though the smartphones have become popular and imperative, the fame of feature phones hasn't faded. The mobile phone manufacturers are launching affordable feature phones once in a while to stay in this segment.

Earlier this year, Nokia was back in headlines not only for the launch of the Android smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 but also for the new Nokia 3310 feature phone. Since the launch of this phone, we have been seeing many lesser-known brands coming up with their Nokia 3310 (2017) clones with cheap price tags.

After the launch of Darago 3310 and Lafee 3310 priced at Rs. 799 and Rs. 600, another brand called Inovu has come up with the Inovu I7. This is among the cheapest phones in the country as it is priced at Rs. 349.

The Inovu I7 supports only 2G networks as the Nokia 3310, so it cannot be used with the Reliance Jio 4G SIM. The device is exclusive to the e-commerce portal Shopclues. It is available in a range of color variants such as black, red, yellow, white and gray.

The Inovu I7 flaunts large keys for easy typing and rounded corners. There is a 1.44-inch monochrome display, 32MB RAM and 64MB storage. The device features a LED torch light, FM Radio, single SIM support, a 600mAh battery and support for English and Hindi languages. The only major difference is that the device will not have a microSD card slot as in the Nokia phone for expandable storage support.

This new Nokia 3310 lookalike is priced at just one-tenth of the Nokia 3310 (2017) despite the identical looks and features. Notably, the Nokia 3310 is priced at Rs. 3,310, which is pretty expensive given that there is no 3G or 4G support at a time when the industry is progressing towards the adoption of 5G.