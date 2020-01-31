Intel Files Patent For Foldable Smartphone Design Which Unfolds Into Tablet News oi-Karan Sharma

Intel has filed a patent for a foldable smartphone which unfolds into a tablet. Yes! That's correct, the chipset has maker has joined the list of the company who are working on a foldable display smartphone. Already Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola have succeeded in their attempts and Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the second-generation foldable smartphone as well.

According to the reports, the chipset maker is also looking for new technology to make the foldable displays more reliable. The company is working with various display manufacturers like LG Display, Boe Technology, Samsung Display, and Sharp.

According to the research if these new types of displays are going to succeed in delivering a positive user experience then the company is increasing the development of such devices. Right now the company is working steadily in the background.

The patent shows the design of the foldable smartphone is wrap-around, which means when folded, the screen will go around the housing and even while folded the screen will remain exposed. It is a large flexible display which delivers a tablet look.

The display folds and unfolds from the right side of the device and the hinge is situated on the right corner. The patent shows that the majority of the phone surface is covered by the display. The rendered image also shows a button at the bottom which might be used for unfolding the phone.

It's been also noticed that the left part of the foldable phone is thicker than the right because it consists of all the major components like processor, RAM, motherboard, and more. The design looks thin, but the company has not revealed the camera modules on the phone, because the design doesn't showcase any punch-hole on the display.

At CES 2020 Intel showcased its prototype of foldable laptop called Horseshoe Bend. It was demonstrated with a 17.3-inch foldable OLED screen in a clamshell design. We believe that the design of the foldable smartphone is also at an initial stage and the company going to make changes to it. We can expect more information about the foldable smartphone from Intel shortly.

