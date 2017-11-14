Intex Aqua Jewel 2 and Aqua Lions T1 with 4G VoLTE launched at Rs. 5,899 and Rs. 4,999

The entry-level smartphone market is witnessing a plethora of launches every now and then. The recent one has come from the domestic brand Intex.

Well, Intex has announced the launch of two new smartphones - Aqua Lions T1 and Aqua Jewel 2. Both are budget smartphones with 4G VoLTE support. These smartphones are priced in the sub-Rs. 6,000 price bracket making them pretty affordable for those who are looking forward to upgrade to a budget smartphone.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, these new Intex smartphones are soon to be made available in the country. Let's take a look at their specifications, features, price, and other details from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Intex Aqua Jewel 2 The Intex Aqua Jewel 2 flaunts a 5-inch HD 720p display and employs a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor under its hood. This processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage that can be further expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card. There is a rear mounted loudspeaker and a textured back panel as well. For imaging, this Intex smartphone makes use of an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash. Up front, there is a 5MP fixed focus selfie camera too. The main camera supports panorama, burst mode and face detection as well. The other goodies on board the Intex Aqua Jewel 2 are 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 2500mAh battery claimed to provide up to seven hours of talk time. Intex Aqua Lions T1 The Aqua Lions T1 bestows a 5.2-inch qHD display and is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage that can be further expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card. The camera department of the Aqua Lions T1 comprises of an 8MP primary camera at the rear with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera with fixed focus. The other aspects of this budget Intex smartphone includes dual SIM support, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and a 2700mAh battery touted to render up to 7 hours of talk time and up to 200 hours of standby time. Price and Availability The Intex Aqua Jewel 2 is priced at Rs, 5,8999 and will be available in two color options - Black and Champagne. The device will be available for purchase soon via the leading offline stores across the country. The Intex Lions T1 is priced at Rs. 4,999 and has been launched in three color variants - Black, Coffee, and Champagne. This one will also be released in the coming days and can be purchased from the leading offline stores. The notable aspect of the Aqua Lions T1 is that it is bundled with up to 25GB of 4G data from Reliance Jio, a free protective case and a one-time screen replacement for free.