Intex Aqua Zenith with Android Nougat launched at Rs. 3,999

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Intex is on a launch spree as the company is introducing smartphones one of after the other in the market.

The recent one to come up from the stable of the Indian manufacturer is the Intex Aqua Zenith. This is an entry-level smartphone priced at Rs. 3,999. The device will go on sale via the e-commerce websites ShopClues at Rs. 3,999 and via Amazon and Flipkart for Rs. 4,399. Being a budget smartphone in the sub-Rs. 5,000 price bracket, the latest Intex phone is aimed at those consumers in tier III and tier IV cities of the country.

Also read: Reliance Jio and Intex join hands to make 4G VoLTE feature phone

Despite its Rs. 3,999 price tag, the Intex Aqua Zenith features VoLTE support. Also, the device carries the credits for being the cheapest smartphone to be pre-installed with Android 7.1 Nougat.

When it comes to the technical specifications front, the Intex Aqua Zenith boasts of a 5-inch FWVGA resolution of 854x480 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone might arrive with a quad-core MediaTek MT6592 processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of default memory space that can be further expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card.

Also read: Intex launches Aqua Selfie with Android Nougat and 4G VoLTE at Rs. 6,649

When it comes to the camera optics department, the Intex smartphone employs a 5MP main camera at its rear with HDR mode, beauty mode, and self-timer. The selfie camera is a 2MP sensor for basic selfies and video calls. The other goodies on board the Intex Aqua Zenith include dual SIM support, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE and a 2000mAh battery to keep the lights turned on. The battery is claimed to render up to 6 to 8 hours of talk time and up to 350 to 450 hours of standby time.