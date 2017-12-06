Intex ELYT Dual is the first smartphone featuring the powerful Spreadtrum SC9850 chipset

The latest SoC platform SC9850 from Spreadtrum Communications ("Spreadtrum"), a prominent semiconductor company, has been adopted by Intex for its new smartphone, ELYT Dual. With a built-in quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 application processor as its core, the Intex ELYT Dual becomes the first smartphone in India to incorporate the powerful Spreadtrum SC9850 chipset.

Leveraging the 1.3 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor, Intex aims to deliver premium features at an unmatched affordability, furthering Spreadtrum's vision of taking high-end smartphone technology to the masses.

Being India's most affordable dual camera smartphone, ELYT Dual is equipped with a dual front camera module featuring two cameras in 8MP and 2MP resolutions. Powered by Spreadtrum SC9850, the smartphone promises to deliver superior selfies and has several preloaded photo effects and filters, including Bokeh Effect, Night Shot and Background Change Effect to further augment the user experience.

The smartphone also features 3D Noise Reduction (3D NR) and Smile Shutter in addition to a Dermabrasion Feature which can remove uneven lines, scars, and acne from the images captured through the available hardware. ELYT Dual also has a proprietary Spy Cam software integration, which allows users to capture images discreetly and let them save directly in the gallery.

"With the growing smartphone penetration in India, there has been an increasing demand to make world-class features available at cost-effective prices. High-quality selfie cameras, in particular, have become a major differentiator for today's digital-first generation. This is the demand we are fulfilling with our innovative chipset offerings, which are making cutting-edge mobile technology more affordable and accessible to users across the world", said Mr. Adam Zeng, Executive Vice President of Tsinghua Unigroup and CEO of Spreadtrum. "We are confident that with our innovative SC9850 chipset as its core, Intex ELYT Dual will be setting new benchmarks in the Indian smartphone market."

The latest smartphone, Intex ELYT Dual features a 5-inch IPS display with HD (720x1280 pixels) resolution, 2.5D curved glass protection, and 2400 mAh battery life. It comes preinstalled with Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by 2GB RAM, which is complemented by 16GB internal memory (expandable to 128GB). The smartphone also supports dual-SIM card slots and an 8MP rear camera sensor with LED flash, in addition to a dual-sensor front camera.

As a leading global chipset-design company, Spreadtrum has been the driving force behind several high-performance, cost-effective smart mobile handsets to hit the Indian market in recent times. The brand's innovative mobile solutions have been adopted by various phone brands looking to provide global consumers with feature-led, value-based mobile connectivity solutions.