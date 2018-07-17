Intex launches 4G VoLTE-ready Indie 5 for Rs 4,999

Intex has introduced a 4G-Volte smartphone - Indie 5. Powered by Android Nougat, the smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD IPS On Cell display having a 2.5D curve. It is supported with a Dragontrail Glass at a price of Rs 4,999.

The 4G device is powered with a 1.25GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 4,000mAh battery. It is also equipped with a smart keyboard that has support for 22 Indian languages.

The Indie 5 comes with an 8MP (AF) selfie and an 8MP (FF) rear camera powered with LED flash on both sides. The 4G-VoLTE smartphone has an inbuilt 16GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 128GB. The device comes with OTG cable support and is available in Back color.

Previously, the company announced its 'Full View' smartphone series. The new devices come in two models - INFIE 33 (5.5 Full View) and the INFI 3 (5 Full View). The 4G-Volte smartphones come with Intex UI and Android Oreo GO respectively.

Intex UI has features such as Face Unlock, Privacy System, APP Freezer and Android Go has SPY Capture along with camera features such as Watermark, Bokeh Effect, Face Cute, Time Lapse in both models. The INFIE 33 is priced at Rs 5,049, while the INFIE 3 will be selling for Rs 4,649.

The 18:9 Full View INFIE 3 model is supported with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, while INFIE 3 has a 1.1GHz quad-core with both devices supporting 1GB RAM. The devices are powered with a 3000mAh and a 2000mAh Li-Ion battery giving talktime of up to 13 hours and 9 hours and standby of 230hrs and 180hrs respectively.

Although INFIE 33 and INFIE 3 models run on the latest Android OS, they have been enhanced with Intex UI and Android Oreo GO.

On the photography front, the INFIE 33 comes with 5MP +5MP camera along with a dual flash. It offers selfie features like Face Cute, Beauty Mode, Night Mode. The INFIE 3 has a 5MP + 2MP camera with single flash and selfie modes such as Face Beauty, Night Mode, Mirror Selfie.