Intex launches Aqua Lions X1 and X1 Plus with shatterproof displays in India

Intex is back again with two new smartphones called Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1 Plus. The Aqua Lions X1 is priced at Rs. 7,499, while the Aqua Lions X1 Plus is priced at Rs. 8,499.

The shatterproof displays are the main highlight of these smartphones. Notably, not many devices with similar price tags feature shatterproof displays. Both Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1 Plus come in color options like Black, Blue, and Champagne. Intex is also offering 1-year free screen replacement warranty for the smartphones as well as up to 25GB of additional 4G data from Reliance Jio.

Below are the specifications of the new Intex phones.

Both Aqua Lions X1 and X1 Plus arrive with a 5.2-inch IPS display that offers an HD resolution of 1280×720 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphones are powered by a quad-core processor that is clocked at 1.3GHz. The name of the chipset has not been specified.

The phones differ in terms of RAM capacity and internal storage space. The Intex Aqua Lions X1 offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Being the Plus variant, the Aqua Lions X1 Plus features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage space on both the smartphones can be expanded up to 128GB via the microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, both Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1 Plus feature a 13MP main camera with LED flash along with a 5MP selfie shooter with flash. Both of them runs on Android Nougat and are backed by a 2,800mAh battery.

Connectivity suite of the phone offers 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. In addition, the smartphones also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

