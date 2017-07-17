Intex launches Aqua Selfie with Android Nougat and 4G VoLTE at Rs. 6,649

Indian manufacturer Intex has just launched the latest addition to its Aqua series. Dubbed as the Aqua Selfie, the main highlight of the smartphone is its 5MP front-facing camera which comes accompanied by a LED flash light.

As for the main camera, there is an 8MP camera with auto focus. The Intex Aqua Selfie is available in two color options; Black and Rose Gold. Since it is a budget phone, the device carries a price tag of Rs. 6,649. Despite the low price, the smartphone has some decent specs and features. In addition, it arrives with QR Code scanner, Gaana, Prime Video, Vistoso/Xender and more pre-installed apps.

Talking about the other specifications, the Intex Aqua Selfie is powered by a Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A chipset that is clocked at 1.3GHz. The processor is topped with a 512 MHz Mali-400 GPU.

The memory aspect of the smartphone is taken care of by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage space. The storage can be further expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card.

As for software, the device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. Powering the Intex Aqua Selfie is a decent 3000mAh battery, which should last a day's moderate use.

On the connectivity front, the dual-SIM smartphone offers 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS. It also features FM Radio and the 3.5mm standard audio jack.

Display-wise, the Intex Aqua Selfie sports a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with the resolution of 1280×720 pixels.

The handset measures at 155×78.8×9.2mm and it weighs 178g.