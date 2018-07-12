Intex launches a new range of smartphones in India

Intex has announced the launch of a new 'Full View' smartphone series. The new devices come in two models - INFIE 33 (5.5 Full View) and the INFI 3 (5 Full View). The 4G-Volte smartphones come with Intex UI and Android Oreo GO respectively.

Intex UI has innovative features such as Face Unlock, Privacy System, APP Freezer and Android Go has SPY Capture along with camera features such as Watermark, Bokeh Effect, Face Cute, Time Lapse in both models. The INFIE 33 is priced at Rs 5,049, while the INFIE 3 will be selling for Rs 4,649.

The 18:9 Full View INFIE 3 model is supported with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, while INFIE 3 has a 1.1GHz quad-core with both devices supporting 1GB RAM. The devices are powered with a 3000mAh and a 2000mAh Li-Ion battery giving talktime of up to 13 hours and 9 hours and standby of 230hrs and 180hrs respectively.

Although INFIE 33 and INFIE 3 models run on the latest Android OS, they have been enhanced with Intex UI and Android Oreo GO.

On the photography front, the INFIE 33 comes with 5MP +5MP camera along with a dual flash. It offers selfie features like Face Cute, Beauty Mode, Night Mode. The INFIE 3 has a 5MP + 2MP camera with single flash and selfie modes such as Face Beauty, Night Mode, Mirror Selfie.

The Full View smartphone models come with 8GB ROM that is expandable up to 128GB. INFIE 33 model comes with G-sensor, Proximity and light sensor whereas INFIE 3 has only G-Sensor. The INFIE 33will be available in black, blue and champagne colors, while INFIE 3 in grey, gold, and light blue.

Apart from specifications, the smart phones also include Intex's key pre-loaded feature services for the users. One such service is Xender app that helps subscribers transfer contacts, photos, SMS, files etc from their old phone to Infie 33. SwiftKey uses artificial intelligence to learn the writing patterns and make suggestions to make messaging easy.