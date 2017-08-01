Intex launches nine feature phones starting at Rs. 700

In the run-up to the celebrations of India's 71st Independence Day, Intex Technologies, a local mobile handset player today showcased its first 4G-Volte Feature Phone or Smart Feature Phone model - Intex Turbo+ 4G - as part of its special Feature Phones series: the Navratna.

The series was launched in India through a press meet, offering the masses of India the "Right Product at the Right Price." Shining bright like the nine jewels, the Navratna series is high on quality and low on pricing. Intex's feature phone series includes one 4G-VoLTE model and eight 2G models in the price range of Rs. 700-Rs. 1,500. The series is dedicated to the "Real India," catering to its aspirations without burning a hole in its pocket.

Commenting on the launch of the Navratna series, Ms. Ishita Bansal, Product Head - Mobiles, Intex Technologies said, "Commemorating our 71st Independence Day, we wanted to upgrade feature phone users and give them the taste of a smartphone through our first Smart Feature Phone - the Turbo+ 4G. With this, feature phone users will get high voice call quality, a seamless experience of the internet and the power of connecting with the world via a mobile."

She added, "Being a 20-year-old Indian company, Intex understands the needs and requirements of the consumers especially those residing in smaller towns and the hinterland. We have always strived to improve and empower lives of people through innovative consumer tech products and the Turbo 4G+ feature phone is the latest addition to our list of innovation."

Giving its vast feature phone consumers a fillip with a smartphone like mobile, the Turbo 4G+ model is Volte-enabled providing rich voice call quality and fast internet speed.

Let us see what more the new feature phones have to offer.

Intex Turbo+ 4G Well, Intex Turbo+ 4G comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, has a 4G-Volte network ensuring high voice quality & seamless internet experience and is powered by a big 2000mAh battery. The 4G device runs on KaiOS software having a dual core processor with a 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM for smooth multitasking. For amateur photographers, the 4G feature phone has a 2MP rear camera and VGA Selfie Camera, along with an expandable memory of up to 32GB. 2G-feature Phones The eight 2G-feature phone models offer varied features accustomed to the needs of the consumers. The ECO series models come with a 1.8-inch QQVGA display. ECO 102+ has a currency check feature that helps users to verify the authenticity of their currency. Along with this, it has an 800mAh battery, wireless FM, and Camera that takes care of the consumer's basic needs. ECO 106+ ECO 106+ is powered by a 1000mAh battery, comes with wireless FM and expandable memory of up to 32GB. Both these models have a decent Phonebook memory of 500 contacts. ECO SELFIE ECO SELFIE is the camera phone in the series having a dual camera with flash for photography enthusiasts, supports all 22 Indian languages for regional communications and has the GPRS/WAP facility for Internet. The model also comes with a big 1800mAh battery and a big Phonebook memory of 1500 contacts. Turbo Series The Turbo series models come with a 2.4-inch display. Turbo Shine supports all 22 Indian languages, powered by a big 1400mAh battery, has wireless FM and expandable memory up to 32GB. Turbo Selfie 18 is the camera phone having a dual camera with flash, powered with a big 1800mAh battery and has a big Phonebook storage of 2000 contacts. Ultra Series In the Ultra series models - Ultra 2400+ comes with a huge 2400mAh battery, 2.4-inch display, a camera with flash and a big Phonebook capacity of storing 2000 contacts and expandable memory 64GB. Ultra Selfie has a big 2.8-inch display along with a dual camera and powered by a massive 3000mAh battery. Lions G10 Lions G10 is another high-end model having a 2.4-inch display, big Phonebook capacity of 2000 contacts, camera and big battery of 1450mAh, expandable memory 64GB. The Feature phones series is available in Black or White colors.