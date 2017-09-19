Intex's latest entry level smartphones with Android Nougat, Cloud C1 and Aqua S1

Intex has come up with two new entry-level smartphones the Cloud C1 and Aqua S1. The smartphones are 4G VoLTE enabled and run Android Nougat 7.0. The Cloud C1 will retail for Rs. 3,499 while the Aqua S1 will cost Rs. 3,999 and both the smartphones will be available exclusively on Amazon.in.

Here are the specifications for the two devices. Intex Cloud C1 has a 4-inch WVGA display with a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels. It is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832 Quad-core processor coupled with 512MHz Mali 400 GPU. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The smartphone supports microSD card for memory expansion to up to 64GB. It has a 5MP rear snapper with LED Flash

and a 2MP front camera.

The Aqua S1 has a 5-inch FWVGA display with 854 x 480 pixels of resolution. The Aqua S1 has 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU clubbed with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. Intex allows users to expand the memory to up to 128GB via microSD card support. The device has a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone has a 2300mAh battery.

Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head at Intex Technologies stated, "With Aqua S1 and Cloud C1 exclusively available on Amazon.in, we aim to reach out to the online consumers who are looking for smartphones at an affordable device. We are glad to partner with Amazon.in for these devices and aim to have a long-term relationship with them."

Intex Cloud C1 comes in Black color while the Intex Aqua S1 comes in Black and Champagne Gold colors.