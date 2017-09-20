iOS 11 is here in case you haven't installed the public beta update yet!

The long wait is finally over as Apple rolls out its latest OS update, the iOS 11, for its iPhones and iPads. Although, several users have already upgraded their devices with either public beta update or developer's update yet a majority of users who cannot afford the hassle related to beta update have been waiting for the final release.

Not only is the iOS 11 the latest OS from Apple but it will also run on the most recently launched iPhones, the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

iOS 11 bundles up few major UI changes that includes an entirely new and restructured control center. The upgrade also offers customization options for the control center. Another major change that iOS 11 brings with it is an all-new App Store. Apple has refined the App Store and users will have access to more and more information regarding apps they wish to download.

The Notes app on iOS 11 now supports searchable handwriting feature which allows you to write anything using your fingers or the Apple Pencil in Notes app and will also search the written content.

iOS 11 brings major changes to iPads as well. Users will have access to dock mode that virtually converts the iPad into a MacBook.

To download and install the latest version of iOS all you need to do is, go into settings and browse to the General settings panel. Once you open the General settings option you can jump to Software Update which will then open a screen which shows users the latest iOS version available for installation.

Choose the Download and Install option and make sure that there is enough storage space left on your smartphone before you begin downloading the OS. Also, make sure that the device is charged or it is connected to a power source. Moreover, the update will be available for iPhone 5S and above.

We will soon come up with a complete review of iOS 11 for iPads for users who are too skeptical about the operating system.