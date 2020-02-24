iOS 14 Internal Video Leaked; Scheduled To Arrive At WWDC 2020 News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is going to encapsulate new features and specs. The brand has already made official that the upcoming iPhones will ship with the latest iOS 14. The OS is scheduled to arrive at WWDC 2020. And the iPhones running on iOS 13 will also be using the new OS. Amidst launch, the internal video of the new OS has leaked, suggesting improved multitasking for the phones.

The company has been testing the iOS 14 on an iPhone 11 Pro Max. During testing, it is found that apps appear and disappear quickly on the multitasking view. The brand's executive says that four apps at a time can acquire the phone's screen. Space is more on the screen after you swipe your finger right. So there might be that more apps can fit on the screen.

The screen layout, comprising four apps, is similar to the iPad that we have seen earlier. As we have known that the new OS will be shipped to devices based on iOS 13, these devices are-- iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and the rumored iPhone 9.

Going in-depth of the iOS 14, there will be quite many upgrades that went missing on the previous OS. So far we know, the OS will let you change the default system apps of your iPhones, meaning you can use Gmail and Chrome as default apps rather than Mail and Safari, for email and browser, respectively. Since we are expecting the iPhone 12 lineup devoid of the notch, the new OS will allow the content to appear more immersive with full-view.

The OS is also rumored to come with native split-screen feature. Other than that, we have no hint about more new features the iOS 14 would carry. Until then stay tuned for more updates about the new OS.

source: 1, 2

