iOS 15.2 Beta 2 Update: Better Privacy Controls, Legacy Contacts, & Improved Auto Calls News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Privacy and security are some of the major concerns today. Both Apple and Google have brought in a couple of major upgrades to enhance the privacy and security of their mobile users. Now, Apple's latest iOS 15.2 beta 2 update is further enhancing the privacy of iPhone users. The update brings in features like App Privacy Report and more.

iOS 15.2 Beta Update Details

Both the iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates are set to bring in several changes concerning users' privacy. These include redesigned notification summary, app privacy report, and so on. Among the new changes is the Hide My Email feature, which comes to the Mail app. Previously, the Hide My Email feature could be accessed only via iCloud and iPhone settings.

But now, the iOS 15.2 update makes it accessible right from the Mail app, which generates a random email ID and protects your email details. The update is also introducing Auto Call for emergency calls. Here, users can press the side button and a volume button or quickly squeeze the side button repeatedly.

Apple is also bringing in Legacy Contacts to the new iOS 15.2 beta 2 update. This now allows iPhone and iPad users to add a contact from their list as a legacy person, allowing them to access your Apple ID and data after you die. The person can also access your photos, messages, videos, notes, files, devices backup, and more.

That said, the update still doesn't allow the legacy contact to access the iCloud Keychain Password. Apart from these, the iOS 15.2 update also brings in new parental controls via the Communication Privacy feature. The iPadOS TV app also gets an overhaul with a more accessible navigation bar.

iOS 15.2 Beta Update: How To Download?

Presently, the iOS 15.2 and the iPadOS 15.2 updates are available for testers and developers. The update can be accessible for registered developers via Apple's official website. The update also is bundled with Xcode 13.2 beta that is available from Beta Software Downloads. If you wish to access the beta version, head over to the Apple Beta Software Program to register.

Best Mobiles in India