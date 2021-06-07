Apple iOS 15 Introduced With SharePlay, Live Text, More: List Of Supported iPhone Models News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple WWDC 2021 has kickstarted with the launch of iOS 15, bringing with it several new features to several apps. Apple has revamped the iOS 15 performance with new features to FaceTime, Messages, Photos, Wallet, Weather, and even the Maps app. Features like SharePlay, Live Text, Spotlight, and so on will so arrive on your iPhone.

Apple iOS 15 Announced

Apple FaceTime app gets several new features at the iOS 15 update. Firstly, FaceTime now gets Spatial Audio that enhances the caller's voice. Plus, FaceTime also gets voice isolation that blocks the ambient noise; Grid View; Portrait mode; and the ability to create links for the FaceTime call, allowing Windows and Android users to call with these links.

More importantly, Apple has introduced SharePlay for FaceTime, which allows users to share their audio from Apple Music and even share their screen from their iPhone. Simply put, you can now share your screen on FaceTime. The iOS 15 has upgraded the Messages app with a new share With You section, pin an important message, and so on.

The iOS 15 update has also upped the Notifications performance with new features to the Do Not Disturb Mode. Apple has brought in the Focus feature to the iOS 15, with which users can set their 'focus' on either work, personal, and other such tabs. The update then syncs with all your Apple devices.

Apple iOS 15 Launch: New Features Coming To iPhone

More importantly, Apple has upgraded the Photos app on your iPhone. The iOS 15 now brings in the Live Text feature, which is something similar to the Google Lens. The Apple Live Text recognizes text, numbers, and even location on your photos, screenshots. The Live Text can look up info in seven languages for now. The Photos app also gets an upgrade to the Spotlight and Memories features with support from Apple Music.

Other upgrades on the iOS 15 are on the Wallets, Maps, and the Weather app. Apple Wallet will now support hotel keys, your office ID, home keys, and even save your ID, making it a complete digital wallet. The Apple Weather app update on iOS 15 includes a design overhaul that matches the air quality and other weather conditions.

Additionally, the iOS 15 brings in upgrades to the Maps app with in-depth details. Bus lanes, bike lanes, and other such details are now enhanced with the addition of 3D directions on the Maps app. The support is further enhanced for countries like Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Australia.

The iOS 15 update will further boost the AirPods Pro's performance, especially when it comes to calls. Notifications from selected apps will also be available on the earbuds. Finding your AirPods Pro with proximity view is now available on iOS 15.

Apple iOS 15 Update: List Of Supported iPhone Models

Several iPhone models will get the iOS 15 support. The list of iPhone getting the iOS 15 update are:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS Apple

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

