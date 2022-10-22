Apple iPhone 11 on Sale for Under ₹20,000 on Flipkart: Worth Buying In 5G Era? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

The ongoing Diwali season sale is coming to an end on October 23. This marks the end of lucrative discounts and offers on smartphones, laptops, and other products. One such smartphone available at a massive discount on Flipkart is the iPhone 11. The device is available for under ₹20,000 during the sale. But should consumers purchase this 4G smartphone in the 5G era?

The iPhone 11 is listed for ₹34,999 on Flipkart for the Red color variant and the other colors are listed for ₹35,999. This price does not include the bank offers, which will lower the effective cost of the device. Let's look at the deal and determine if it is worth buying the smartphone.

iPhone 11 Discount on Flipkart

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, the iPhone 11 64GB variant, which costs ₹43,900 is available for Rs. 34,999 as mentioned above. In addition to the discount, the online retailer has teamed up with bank partners to offer an exchange discount of up to Rs. 18,500. The exchange discount varies based on the model and condition of the device you exchange. If you exchange Apple devices, then you are entitled to get the highest exchange discount.

Eventually, you will be able to get the iPhone 11 for as low as Rs. 16,499. In addition, you can get up to ₹1,250 or a 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit or debit card for the purchase. Likewise, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 11 listed for ₹41,990 can be purchased for as low as ₹22,240 as a part of the ongoing Flipkart sale.

Should You Buy iPhone 11 in the 5G Era?

At the time of its launch in 2019, the iPhone 11 was one of the best smartphones. Given that we are in 2022 and the smartphone world is constantly evolving, new phones are being launched from time to time. As newer models are always on the horizon, there is little time to look back at older-generation models.

If you want an iPhone and have a limited budget, then buying the iPhone 11 at this discount is enticing. It comes with the A13 Bionic chip that continues to be a performance champ, a dual 12MP camera setup with Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and more, support for 4K video recording at 60fps and more. Also, it gets timely OS updates, including the latest iOS 16 update. However, the catch is that it is a 4G smartphone and you might have to think before investing in it while India is gearing up for the 5G era.

