iPhone 11 Now Available For Only Rs. 41,900 In India: What's The Catch?

iPhone 11 has received a huge price cut in the country for a limited-time period. On the occasion of Holi, Apple Premium Reseller Imagine has announced a price reduction for the Apple iPhone 11. Imagine is offering a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI options. Besides, buyers will get accessories worth up to Rs. 8,000 and another exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 which brings down its original price to Rs. 41,900.

However, the base variant of the handset retails for Rs. 54,900 on the other e-commerce sites. Interested buyers can be purchased the handset on both online offline channels of Imagine. Alongside, you can buy the latest iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, MacBook Air, and the MacBook Pro at a discounted price tag from their site.

iPhone 11 Features

The iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D tempered glass. There is also a notch at the top and the handset features a metal frame and a glass front and back. The iPhone 11 runs the Apple A13 Bionic SoC based on second-generation 7nm fabrication which can handle heavy games and multitasking without any issue.

You can get a total of three storage variants for the iPhone 11- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. As per colors, it can be purchased in six distinct color options - Black, Green, PRODUCT Red, Purple, Yellow, and White.

For imaging, the iPhone 11 sports two 12MP cameras at the rear panel. Upfront, it also features a lens of 12MP. Both rear and front camera of the handset supports 4K video recording at 60fps. Other camera features include Night mode, OIS, Portrait mode, and so on. Further, it packs a 3,110 battery and it also IP68 rated which makes it water-resistant.

iPhone 11: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for an iPhone then the iPhone 11 can be a good pick with all its power-packed features. However, few features like low resolution, absence of 5G connectivity are drawbacks for the handset.

