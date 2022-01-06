iPhone 12, 12 Mini & iPhone 11 Selling With Huge Price Cuts In India; Where To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last year, Apple iPhone 12, 12 Mini, and the iPhone 11 received huge price cuts during festive sales in the country. If you missed the chance to grab your favorite iPhone back then, there is good news for you. Apple has announced price cuts for the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, and the iPhone 11.

The new prices are reflecting on both Amazon and Flipkart. However, you can buy the aforementioned iPhones at a more affordable price tag on Flipkart compared to Amazon. Check out the pricing of the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, and the iPhone 11.

iPhone 12, 12 Mini & iPhone 11 Prices On Flipkart

At Flipkart, you can get the base 64GB model of the iPhone 12 at Rs. 59,999; however, the same variant with blue color will cost Rs. 60,499. The 128GB model is listed with a tag of Rs. 64,999, while the 256GB variant will cost Rs. 74,999.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Mini is now available starting at Rs. 49,999 for the base 64GB model. The 128GB model can be purchased at Rs. 54,999, while the 256GB model will cost Rs. 64,999 on Flipkart. Lastly, the previous-gen iPhone 11 is now selling starting at Rs. 49,990 for the base model, while the high-end 256GB model is listed for Rs. 64,990 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12, 12 Mini & iPhone 11 Prices On Amazon

The iPhone 12 is selling on Amazon at Rs. 63,990 for 64GB model, Rs. 70,900 for the 128GB model. The iPhone 12 Mini is available starting at Rs. 53,900 on Amazon; however, the white color options with 64GB storage can get at the same price (Rs. 49,999) as Flipkart. Lastly, the iPhone 11 is selling for Rs. 62,900 for the 256GB storage model.

Should You Still Buy These Old Models?

Apple recently unveiled its 13 series models, so, you might think buying previous-gen models won't be worth it. However, the iPhone 12 and the 12 Mini are also packed with powerful features. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch OLED display and is powered by the A14 Bionic processor.

On the software front, it runs iOS 14 and there is a dual-rear camera setup housing a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.4 aperture and another 12MP lens with an f/1.6 aperture.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Mini also ships with the A14 Bionic processor as the standard iPhone 12. However, it sports a smaller 5.4-inch display and has a bezel-less design. The device also comes with a 12MP dual rear camera setup and a 12MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

If you want a larger screen, then can still consider the iPhone 11. The phone has a 6.1-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 2.5D tempered glass protection. It has the Apple A13 Bionic chip and the same 12MP dual rear camera module. Other features of the iPhone 11 include a 3,110 mAh battery unit, 4K video recording support, and an IP68 rating which makes it a good buy in this price range.

