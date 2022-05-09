iPhone 12, 12 Mini Price Drop In India; Price Start At Rs. 49,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

If you are planning to buy an iPhone, this time can be perfect for you. Both the iPhone 12 and the 12 Mini are selling at discounted price in India. The iPhone 12 has received up to Rs. 12,000 discount, while the Mini is selling starting at just Rs. 49,999. You can buy the both iPhones from Amazon or Flipkart. Check here the new price of the iPhone 12 and the 12 Mini in India.

iPhone 12, 12 Mini Get Price Cut In India

You can get Rs. 12,000 discount on Blue and Product (RED) variants of iPhone 12 64GB on Amazon India. So, you can get these color variants at Rs. 54,900. On the other hand, purple and white colors of iPhone 12 (64GB variant) have received Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000 discounts respectively. The original price of the 64GB model is Rs. 65,900.

Buyers can get up to 11,000 of on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12. Now, the 128GB model selling at just Rs. 59,990 instead of its original price of Rs. 70,990. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 can be purchased at Rs. 67,999. Besides, Amazon is also giving bank and exchange offers.

At Flipkart, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 has got the same Rs. 12,000 price cut. On the other side, the iPhone 12 Mini can be purchased with up to Rs. 10,000 off, now starts at Rs. 49,999.

iPhone 12, 12 Mini Specs

Both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini are based on the A14 Bionic chip. Both have identical designs except for the display and the battery size. You get a larger 6.1-inch Retina XDR display on the standard variant, while the iPhone 12 Mini has a slightly smaller a 5.4-inch display.

A 2,851 mAh battery powers the iPhone 12, while the iPhone 12 Mini has a 2,227 mAh unit. Furthermore, there is a dual-rear camera setup including a 12MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the both phones. At the front, you get a 12MP selfie camera.

