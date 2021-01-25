Better Keep Your iPhone 12, MagSafe Away From Medical Implants; Here’s Why News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

You might be wondering what an iPhone has got to do with a medical implant. Well, a recent medical study by the Heart Rhythm Society (via MacMagazine) claims that the iPhone 12 and MagSafe accessories could interfere with medical equipment such as pacemakers and defibrillators. Now, just days after the study came out, Apple has updated its support documentation with more info addressing the same.

Apple introduced the MagSafe tech with its iPhone 12 series that was launched last year in October. The technology allows wireless charging on the new iPhones, enabling users to clip the MagSafe chargers onto the new phones with incorporated magnetic coils.

Although Apple has never denied the fact that iPhone 12 series could interfere with medical implants, it did mention the low-risk factor in its support document.

"Although all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than previous iPhone models, they are not expected to present a greater risk of magnetic interference with medical devices than previous iPhone models."

Since the study, Apple has updated the document and added more info on how to prevent the iPhone 12 and MagSafe from interfering with pacemakers and defibrillators.

"Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging)."

The updated document also confirms that both the MagSafe Charger and the MagSafe Duo specifically contain radios. "These magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices."

The company recommends that people with a medical device that use the iPhone 12 or MagSafe accessories should also consult their doctor or the manufacturer of the medical implant.

