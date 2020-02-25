iPhone 12 Expected To Support Snappier Wi-Fi Network News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Apple is working on its iPhone 12 lineup alongside a few accessories, which will arrive in the market in the second half of 2020. Ahead of the launch, there have been several rumors bringing valuable information about the iPhone 12 models. A fresh report claims that the iPhone 12 will feature the fastest-ever Wi-Fi service.

Courtesy Macotakara, the upcoming handset could come with the 802.11ay Wi-Fi standard which is based on a snappier 60GHz millimeter wave spectrum, rather than the 2.5GHz and 5GHz bands which are found in common in today's Wi-Fi. However, there's a limitation. Another report says that the new Wi-Fi will be designed for short-range network accessibility, connecting the devices within the same room. In any case, the service can't extend beyond the walls of the room.

The best part of the improved WiFi network is that users can find flawless experience while using augmented reality to the iPhones. To recall, Apple had earlier shed its light on the inclusion of augmented reality aspect to the upcoming phones. The upcoming iPhone 12 models and iPad Pro devices are going to come with depth sensors that will offer great AR and VR experience.

Once the iPhones come with faster WiFi support, users can quickly share important files from iPhones to other compatible devices. At the same time, we can expect the brand to be working on wireless tags which when placed on keys, wallets, or other objects can be tracked using the iPhone.

Other than that, we can expect the new iPhone models to sport new designs with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device will also be shipping with iOS 14 that will let the screen of the device keep more apps at a time. The new OS will allow you to modify the default system apps of your iPhones, meaning you can use Gmail and Chrome as default apps rather than Mail and Safari, for email and browser, respectively.

