iPhone 12 Series Drives Apple’s Smartphone Domination In 2021
Guess who sold more phones than any other smartphone brand in the world? It's Apple. The brand that is known for launching only expensive smartphones seems to have found the mantra in 2021, as Apple takes six spots in the top 10 best-selling smartphones of January 2021.
Apple's best-selling phone in January 2021 was the iPhone 12 with a six percent market share, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro took the second and the third place with five percent and four percent market share, respectively. Apple has also managed to capture the fourth position, with the help of the iPhone 12 with a 2 percent market share.
A couple of other spots have been taken by budget smartphones from Xiaomi and Samsung. However, no other smartphone brand's flagship smartphone has made it into the list, except, Apple. In an interesting turn of events, Apple's iPhone 12 mini has outsold the iPhone SE 2020, which are in 8th and 10th place in the best selling of smartphones of January 2021 with a one percent market share for each model.
According to the report from Counterpoint, there was a demand for 5G smartphones in markets like the US, and promotions from cellular carriers have also helped Apple to attain these positions, beating almost every other smartphone brand by a huge margin.
Top Best Selling Smartphones In January 2021
- Apple iPhone 12
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- Apple iPhone 11
- Redmi 9A
- Redmi 9
- Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Samsung Galaxy A31
- Apple iPhone SE 2020
If you look at the best-selling smartphones, every other smartphone, except for the iPhones is an entry-level or a budget smartphone, with a price tag of less than $300. This report does indicate, Apple has a much better brand value when it comes to premium flagship grade smartphones.
Hence, most users, who bought a flagship smartphone in January 2021 have opted for an iPhone, and Apple has actually managed to sell premium flagship phones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro in huge numbers.
