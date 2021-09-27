iPhone 12 To Get Huge Price Cut During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale; Could Start At Rs. 49,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is all set to start on October 3. During the sale, several smartphones will be available with huge discounted price tags. However, many of us eagerly waiting for discounts on iPhones. So, if you are planning to buy iPhone, here's good news for you. You can grab the iPhone 12 for under Rs. 50,000 at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale which can be a great deal.

iPhone 12 Price At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The iPhone 12 was recently got a price cut, starting at Rs. 65,900. As we are moving closer to the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has now started teasing the price of the iPhone 12. At the sale, Flipkart will offer "craziest ever prices on the iPhone". As per the Flipkart teaser image, the iPhone 12 could start at Rs. 49,999. However, Flipkart has officially not confirmed it yet.

iPhone 12 Features

In terms of features, the iPhone 12 sports a 6.1-inch Retina XDR display with support for Dolby Vision. The phone is powered by the A14 Bionic with a six-core CPU and four-core GPU. For cameras, there is a dual-camera setup at the back that houses a 12MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture.

Upfront, the iPhone 12 offers a 12MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and also supports 4K video recording and night mode. Moreover, the device gets its power from a 2,852 mAh battery unit with wireless charging support. Besides, the iPhone 12 also comes with an IP68 rating.

iPhone 12: Should You Buy?

If the iPhone 12 will indeed start at Rs. 49,999, can be the craziest deal. The next-gen iPhone 13 does not offer a major upgrade over the iPhone 12 except for the battery, processor, and camera. However, the price gap between iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 is huge.

So, if you will be getting the iPhone 12 under Rs. 50,000, can definitely be good to consider. Do note that, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will run until October 10. So, don't miss your chance to grab the iPhone 12 at the craziest price.

