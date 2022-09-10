A15-Powered iPhone 13 Pro Is as Powerful as A16-Powered iPhone 14 Pro News oi-Vivek

The iPhone 14 Pro benchmarks are out and they are not impressive, at least when fared to the iPhone 13 Pro scores. Although the A16 Bionic SoC is faster and more energy efficient than the five-GPU-based A15 Bionic, the difference between the two isn't much, especially in the multi-core CPU performance.

The iPhone 14 Pro, powered by the A16 Bionic, posted a score of 1879 points and 4664 points on the single-core and multi-core Geekbench 5 CPU benchmark. Similarly, an iPhone 13 Pro with the A15 Bionic has an average score of 1739 points on the single-core CPU and 4773 points on the multi-core CPU benchmark test on the Geekbench 5 benchmark.

Although the A16 Bionic is clearly around five percent faster than the A15 Bionic in the single-core CPU test, the multi-core performance of the A16 Bionic is on par with the latest A15 Bionic. This could result in an almost identical real-world performance on phones based on the A15 Bionic and the A16 Bionic.

This could also be the reason why Apple compared the performance of the A16 Bionic to that of the A13 Bionic rather than the A15 Bionic. By doing the same, Apple is showcasing the prowess of the A16 Bionic SoC by comparing it to a slightly dated processor. That said, the A16 Bionic is still the most powerful mobile processor, period.

This Is Good For iPhone 14

While one might worry about the fact that the iPhone 14 is using the dated A15 Bionic processor, the almost-similar performance between the A15 Bionic and the A16 Bionic should keep the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro on par with each other when it comes to normal day-to-day usage.

If you are confused between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro, especially with respect to performance, then it is best to pick the iPhone 14, given the lower price tag. However, if you want an iPhone with a more capable camera setup and a better display, the iPhone 14 Pro is clearly the best pick.

