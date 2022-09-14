Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale; Crazy Deal on iPhone 13 for Rs. 49,900 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale will debut on September 23 and will offer a variety of deals and discounts on many products. During the week-long sale, the e-commerce retailer has started teasing some offers it has in store for buyers during the sale. While many smartphones such as the Nothing Phone (1) and Google Pixel 6a will be available with jaw-dropping deals, the iPhone 13 offer will lure buyers.

iPhone 13 Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Offer

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, which will last from September 23 to September 30, the retailer will sell the iPhone 13 at the lowest price ever. Following the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple has slashed the cost of the iPhone 13 series that went official last year. The festival season sale will add to this discount.

On the Apple India website, the 128GB variant of iPhone 13 is available for Rs. 69,900 after getting a Rs. 10,000 price drop. Now, Flipkart has revealed that this variant of the device during the Big Billion Days sale will be Rs. 49,990.

Notably, the iPhone 13 features a 60Hz 6.1-inch OLED display with a wide notch for the 12MP front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. The hardware aspects of the device include an A15 Bionic chip and a 12MP dual-camera setup at the rear. What's interesting is that the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs. 79,900 and offers the same display and processor. The difference between these two devices is the presence of an additional GPU, a slightly bigger battery, and a larger camera sensor with autofocus at the front on the latest offering. That said, the iPhone 13 priced at Rs. 49,900 will be enticing for buyers.

In addition, Flipkart is making this deal sweeter with an exchange offer, which provides up to Rs. 19,000 off on trading in an old smartphone for the iPhone 13. This discount varies based on the model and condition of the smartphone that buyers plan to exchange.

