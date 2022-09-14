Just In
- 2 hrs ago Logitech G502 X Gaming Mouse Series Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 7,995
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi MIUI Theme Mimicking iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island; New Clones Incoming?
- 3 hrs ago How Far Is The Edge Of The Universe? Can We Ever Make It There?
- 3 hrs ago Realme GT Neo 3T Launch Offers Announced Ahead of Launch; Up to Rs. 7,000 Discount Confirmed
Don't Miss
- News Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace for final journey
- Education IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 Declared; Know how to download
- Movies Ashok Selvan Releases 3 Character Posters From His Upcoming Film Nitham Oru Vaanam Featuring Aparna Balamurali
- Lifestyle Can Stress And Caffeine Adversely Affect Male Fertility?
- Travel Most Affordable Countries For Long Stays In The World
- Finance Bank Of Baroda Increases Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits by up to 20bps
- Sports ICC T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan, Kris Srikkanth pick India Playing XI, no Rishabh Pant in Pathan's XI
- Automobiles 2023 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India At Rs 8.93 Lakh - Rs 51,000 More Than The Outgoing Model
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale; Crazy Deal on iPhone 13 for Rs. 49,900
Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale will debut on September 23 and will offer a variety of deals and discounts on many products. During the week-long sale, the e-commerce retailer has started teasing some offers it has in store for buyers during the sale. While many smartphones such as the Nothing Phone (1) and Google Pixel 6a will be available with jaw-dropping deals, the iPhone 13 offer will lure buyers.
iPhone 13 Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Offer
During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, which will last from September 23 to September 30, the retailer will sell the iPhone 13 at the lowest price ever. Following the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple has slashed the cost of the iPhone 13 series that went official last year. The festival season sale will add to this discount.
On the Apple India website, the 128GB variant of iPhone 13 is available for Rs. 69,900 after getting a Rs. 10,000 price drop. Now, Flipkart has revealed that this variant of the device during the Big Billion Days sale will be Rs. 49,990.
Notably, the iPhone 13 features a 60Hz 6.1-inch OLED display with a wide notch for the 12MP front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. The hardware aspects of the device include an A15 Bionic chip and a 12MP dual-camera setup at the rear. What's interesting is that the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs. 79,900 and offers the same display and processor. The difference between these two devices is the presence of an additional GPU, a slightly bigger battery, and a larger camera sensor with autofocus at the front on the latest offering. That said, the iPhone 13 priced at Rs. 49,900 will be enticing for buyers.
Related: Is iPhone 14 An Amalgamation Of iPhone 13 And iPhone 13 Pro?
In addition, Flipkart is making this deal sweeter with an exchange offer, which provides up to Rs. 19,000 off on trading in an old smartphone for the iPhone 13. This discount varies based on the model and condition of the smartphone that buyers plan to exchange.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470