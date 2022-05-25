iPhone 14 Selfie Camera To Feature Advanced Tech With An Expensive Price Tag News oi-Sharmishte Datti

We know that the iPhone 14 series would be debuting sometime in Fall, most likely in September. Like always, we're hearing several rumors and speculations about the upcoming iPhone 14 series ahead of the launch. The latest one talks about the iPhone 14 selfie camera, its advanced tech, and its whopping price tag.

iPhone 14 Selfie Camera Details

Reports claim the iPhone 14 selfie camera could be one of the biggest upgrades coming to the series. A report from South Korea says Apple is allegedly looking to buy high-end selfie sensors for the iPhone 14 series. In all probability, LG Innotek could supply the next-gen iPhone 14 selfie cameras along with Sharp.

The report states Apple was planning on using the LG Innotek selfie cameras for the future iPhone 15 models. But now, the Cupertino company seems to have rushed the manufacturer for the upcoming series, which is linked to the low quality of Chinese-made cameras that were spotted during testing.

If these reports are true, the Chinese firm was fired, and LG Innotek was rushed in as a replacement. this would be the first time a South Korean company is manufacturing selfie snappers for Apple. The report also talks about the high-end, advanced components for future iPhone models against the low-end ones that were used previously.

iPhone 14 Camera Upgrades: What To Expect?

The iPhone selfie camera is one of the best and most advanced sensors today. However, this has been due to the software enhancements that go into the iPhone rather than the lens itself. In this scenario, it's high time that Apple upgrades the selfie camera starting right with the iPhone 14 series.

The report states LG Innotek will supply autofocus selfie cameras for iPhone 14. Other camera upgrades are also expected for the upcoming series. But we may see this only on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The base iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might retain some older techs.

The advanced cameras coming to the iPhone 14 series will naturally jump the price. The report also suggests the selfie camera on iPhone 14 could cost three times more than its predecessor. It remains to be seen how Apple manages the new cost, especially with the launch just a few months away.

