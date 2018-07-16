iPhone 7 survives for 48 hours underwater retaining 84 percent battery

How often do you see a phone go for a dive in the ocean and live to tell the tale? Well, an iPhone 7 did. It lived a full 48 hours in the water and managed to survive. In what may be the most impressive story of a waterproof iPhone case, a scuba diver saw a ray light coming from the bottom of the sea.

The phone started glowing when it received a text message. If we keep the waterproof case aside, the network provider also deserves some credit for being capable of providing coverage in the bottom of the sea.

What's more interesting is that the iPhone was still 80 percent charged when retrieved. Somehow, the device not only survived the underwater pressure but also maintained a charge for two days. This would be really surprising for the iPhone users who are used to charging their iPhones every now and then.

The diver named Cerys Hearsey found the phone after noticing a flashing light about 30 feet below where she was scuba diving. When inspected closely, she found an iPhone with 84 percent battery remaining. She then went through the contacts to find the rightful owner of the device.

The owner turned out to be one Rob Smith's cousin, who accidentally dropped the phone while kayaking at Durdle Door in Dorset, England. Both of them thought they have lost the iPhone for good, but were fortunate enough to get the device back, thanks to scuba diver Cerys who found it two days later.

Smith and his wife then met Cerys, as the owner of the phone had already departed to Canada. Since then, the iPhone has made a safe journey across the Atlantic to reunite with its owner.

Cerys told the Mirror that she was happy to be a part of the rescue mission. "I could see the phone sitting on the bottom of the seabed because it received a message and lit up," she told the publication. "I picked it up and returned to land where I cut it out of its case as it was starting to get a bit of water inside. I then looked up the numbers and got in touch with the owner's family." She added, "Phones are so critical to life nowadays they can be difficult to replace."