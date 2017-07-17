iPhone 8 design confirmed: Forbes' report

iPhone 8's final design has finally been confirmed by Forbes. A CAD render has been obtained through supply chain which gives an insight of the Apple's upcoming smartphone's design.

The endless predictions and rumors related to iPhone 8's design will most probably come to an end with this revelation. The leaked render illustrates an elongated design with a 5.8-inch display and a bezel less display screen. The design also features a blind spot for display screen where sensors and front camera has been placed.

The smartphone will indeed replace the horizontal dual rear camera setup with a vertical design. The vertical setup camera has probably been setup to support the feature of Augmented Reality, which has been talked about a lot recently.

Augmented Reality requires a horizontal camera orientation and hence AR will require users to hold the smartphone in landscape position. Forbes' report also confirms that the smartphone will not have a USB type-c port despite Macbook's adoption of the technology. The smartphone will also not support 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The news of Apple integrating touch id in the home screen has been doing rounds lately. There is certainly a possibility that Apple might introduce the tech on iPhone 8. However, an alternative to display integrated touch id is a power button with the same with an increased size.

The touch ID integrated display is still in the making and Apple may choose not to implement the feature in iPhone 8.

Although the report has cleared the air on several rumored physical features there still are several modulations that have not been disclosed such as the battery capacity and Soc performance. We hope to come by these details soon enough.

Image source