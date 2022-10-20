iPhone SE 4 Design Could Strongly Resemble The iPhone XR; Can It Take On Premium Mid-Range Market? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Apple has been grabbing the headlines a lot lately. For one, Apple is rumored to launch a foldable iPad. Another rumor talks about the iPhone SE 4, tipped to bring in several updates. The design of the fourth generation of the popular iPhone SE was leaked by popular tipster Jon Prosser. From the looks of it, the iPhone SE 4 could be a game-changer for the premium mid-range segment.

Going into the details, Prosser's anonymous source got hold of iPhone SE 4's design elements, which were then produced into the possible renders by Ian Zelbo and published on Front Pag Tech. The report states the source didn't provide technical specs but one can see many upgrades and improvements from the previous iPhone SE model.

iPhone SE 4 Design

The report reveals the alleged iPhone SE 4 in three possible colors: Starlight, Midnight, and (Product) RED. Interestingly, the renders bear a strong resemblance to the iPhone XR. The report points out how Apple tends to tweak previous generation iPhone designs for the SE series, which seems to be the case with the upcoming iPhone SE 4 as well.

Apart from this, one can expect a 6.1-inch display for the upcoming smartphone. A notch is also visible, so there's no Dynamic Island coming to the SE series yet. The leaked design also suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a single rear camera, just like its predecessor.

More importantly, there's no Touch ID, giving the iPhone SE 4 a big update. Bringing in Face ID for the new phone will also offer enhanced features like allowing users to unlock their phone even while sporting a mask.

iPhone SE 4 Launch in India: Will It Be a Game-Changer?

The iPhone SE series has witnessed big success in price-conscious markets like India. Interestingly, Apple recently hiked the price of the iPhone SE 3 by Rs. 6,000, which brings its cost to Rs. 49,900. One can expect the next-gen iPhone SE 4 to also fall in the same premium mid-range segment.

Brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Samsung, and Oppo have been releasing many smartphones in this segment. But the launch of the iPhone SE 4 could be a game-changer for its upgrades, improvements, and brand value. The new phone is tipped to launch in 2023.

