iPhone X as a Christmas gift? No, most people want a Samsung Galaxy S8 in the US

With holiday season just around the corner, people in the US have already started buying gifts for their loved ones. Given the huge popularity of Apple in the country, iPhones are considered great presents for both teens and adults.

Or should we use the past tense "were"? Well, to Apple's dismay, this year people in the US are opting for Samsung Galaxy S8 over the newly launched iPhone X. Well, if you are thinking that the ridiculously high price tag of the iPhone X has forced people to make the switch, you are wrong. Apparently, the reason is the lack of popular features like the headphone jack and the fingerprint scanner.

According to the recently conducted survey by the US market research firm Propeller Insights, 38 percent of the respondents in the US wants a Samsung Galaxy S8 as a Christmas gift.

However, only 20 percent of the respondents said they hope they will get an Apple iPhone X for Christmas. The iPhone 8 has a slightly higher place on the preference list with 22 percent adults saying yes for this smartphone.

Looking at the bright side, Apple has still a huge fan base in the US when it comes to teenagers. 35 percent teenagers responding to the survey said they would want the iPhone X as a Christmas gift. Many of them were also inclined towards the iPhone 8, making it a total 70 percent of teenagers opting for Apple smartphones. So it is safe to say, the Cupertino-giant has managed to retain its brand appeal among teenagers.

In comparison, only 28 percent of teenagers went for Samsung's flagship Galaxy S8.

Talking from a different angle, it has been found that the iPhone X's making cost is around $370 (approximately Rs. 24,000). This means Apple earns a high gross margin on its 10th anniversary model of iPhones as its starting price is $999 (approximately Rs. 65,000). The phone is even priced higher in many markets.

However, a chart put together by Statista reveals how the manufacturing cost of the iPhone has increased since the debut of the iPhone 4S. Apparently, making an iPhone is twice more expensive than it was 10 models ago. It is also worth noting, for the base models, the price has increased by roughly five times.

