iPhone X outgrows iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales

A new report suggests that Apple's latest and most recent smartphone, the iPhone X recorded an adoption rate much higher than that of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in first three days of its availability.

The report also states that the iPhone X has a market share of 1 percent of the total iPhones sold till date. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus had recorded a share capture of 0.3 and 0.4 percent respectively of all the iPhone sales after the first three days of availability.

The report read, "In years past, we've announced how many new iPhones had been sold as of the first weekend following launch. But as we have expanded our distribution through carriers and resellers to hundreds of thousands of locations around the world, we are now at a point where we know before taking the first customer pre-order that we will sell out of iPhone 7.

These initial sales will be governed by supply, not demand, and we have decided that it is no longer a representative metric for our investors and customers. Therefore we won't be releasing a first-weekend number any longer."

It has also been suggested that several users held from buying iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as they were waiting for the iPhone X. However, the data shared in the report is not the exact representation of the scenario and is not to be considered a sales figure.

Although it is impressive to see that iPhone X's sales are on the go even after the short supply.