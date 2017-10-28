iPhone X sold out within minutes globally, shortage in supply expected

iPhone X probably broke all the records in pre-bookings amidst comparatively slower sales of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The most comprehensive device from Apple was sold out in minutes globally. The device will start shipping in coming five to six weeks.

Apple released a statement regarding the pre-bookings of its latest device, "We are thrilled to be taking orders for iPhone X, the future of the smartphone. We can see from the initial response, customer demand is off the charts. We're working hard to get this revolutionary new product into the hands of every customer who wants one, as quickly as possible. We will keep accepting orders online, and iPhone X will be available at Apple retail stores on Friday, November 3 starting at 8 a.m., as well as from our carrier and retail partners around the world."

Now that the pre-booking for the first lot is over, Users who have booked the device will have to wait for more than six weeks before they can actually get their hands on the smartphone.

Analysts believe that Apple will have to work round the clock to provide the device on time to consumers. Also, when compared to iPhone 6, which is Apple's most sold device till date, the figures are faded since no account of the inventory available for the X is known.

Analysts have a firm belief that Apple will fall short of supplies and only 2-3 million units will be actually available once the device is released. Well, if you missed out on the pre-booking there is yet another chance to grab the smartphone through offline pre-booking at Apple stores on November 3. All the best!