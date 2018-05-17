iPhone X with solar-powered rear panel selling at a whopping Rs 3,00,000

iPhone X has been one of the most expensive smartphones launched in the recent times. Well, if you think that the $1,000 price tag was hefty, you are wrong. A Russian accessory maker called Caviar has released a solar-powered version of the iPhone X priced at $4,500.

Caviar is selling the new version dubbed as iPhone X "Tesla" and it initially announced its plan to launch the variant back in November, as reported by AppleInsider. Since Caviar makes neither iPhones nor Teslas, there aren't any new functions added to the phone. The iPhone X Tesla is basically a thick case that sticks to the phone. It has a solar panel on the rear panel that powers a secondary battery for additional fuel. Caviar claims the case has IP67 water and dust resistance.

The first unit of the iPhone X Tesla comes engraved with "Made on Earth by Humans." It honors Elon Musk who sent a Tesla Roadster into space on a SpaceX Falco Heavy rocket in February this year. The company will only be making 999 units, and each one of them will have its own production number.

For $4,555, customers will get an iPhone X Tesla with 64GB storage. While for the 256GB variant, you'll have to shell out $4,805. Since the device will be imported from Russia, there might be additional duty charges.

Besides the success of the iPhone X, there are chances that Apple iPhone's 2018 variant might get 42 percent new users. In a survey of 511 users, Loup Ventures found 226 iPhone users, out of which 22 percent people are planning to upgrade to a new iPhone 2018 model slated to launch this September.

The numbers compare to 23 percent when the company was expected to launch the iPhone X, and 15 percent before the iPhone was launched. Additionally, 20 percent users expect to upgrade to an iPhone 8 or iPhone X by 2019, bringing the total share up to 42 percent.

Munster believes that the iPhone growth will settle into a predictable pattern, rising between 1 to 5 percent annually. Notably, the survey excluded the recent rumors of a bigger sized variant of the iPhone X which is tipped to launch alongside the new iteration of the iPhone X and a lower priced LCD variant.