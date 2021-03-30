iPhones Made Android Smartphones Look Bad In 2020; Here’s The Reason News oi-Vivek

It looks like Apple's iPhones are ahead of Android smartphones in yet another aspect. According to the latest report published by Counterpoint, the average storage offered on an iPhone in 2020 was at least 50 percent more than the Android smartphones.

According to the report, the average storage size offered on an iPhone in 2020 is 140.9GB, while the average storage size on the Android smartphone in 2020 was 95.7 percent, which is at least 50GB less than the storage space offered by iPhones.

Both Android and iOS devices use NAND flash storage units, and the price of the NAND flash has come down in 2019-2020, which has resulted in more and more mid-range and high-end smartphones offering at least 128GB of internal storage.

Android Has Smartphones With 1TB Storage

If we look at the single phone, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is the first device in the world to ship with a whopping 1TB internal storage. When it comes to iPhones, Apple has been launching iPhones with 512GB of internal storage since 2018. Besides Galaxy S10+, phones like the ROG Phone 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ also offered up to 1TB storage, albeit the availability of those variants was limited to select markets.

However, the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S10+ --the S20+ only offered 512GB storage. Similarly, most Android flagship smartphones only offer 256GB internal storage, which greatly affects the average storage offered on an Android smartphone when compared to iPhones.

Android Phones Offer Better Entry-Level Options

Most Android smartphones launched in 2020, which costs over Rs. 30,000 offered at least 128GB internal storage. On the contrary, Apple still offers the base model of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 with just 64GB internal storage while the base model of the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max does offer 128GB of internal storage.

Given the increase in the sale of more mid-range and iOS smartphones, Android could soon catch up with the iPhones when it comes to the average storage space offering. As more and more smartphones are launching sans microSD card slot, it is best to buy a smartphone with at least 128GB internal storage, if you plan on using the phone for more than a year.

