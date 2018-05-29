iPhones will soon unlock doors for you using NFC: report

iPhone might soon have the ability to unlock your car's and house's doors for you. Yes, you read that right. According to The Information, Apple is reportedly gearing up to roll out a huge update for its devices' NFC chips.

Currently, the NFC chips on iPhones come in handy for payments via Apple Pay. Apple employees already have access to the new features, the report says, and have been using the feature to open smart locks in their offices. While you can use iPhones to unlock doors via Bluetooth, NFC seems to be a more secure option.

The report also claims that Apple has been working with HID Global to give iPhones this new ability. Apple is also reportedly in talks with transit card maker Cubic.Thoughg you can use Apple Pay for payments in places like Japan, parts of China, London and a few cities in the US, but working with Cubic will give iPhones the power to act as transit cards for tens of millions of people around the globe.

The Information says that the company will announce its new NFC capabilities during WWDC in June. Once the features become available, even older iPhones made in 2014 or later can unlock them by downloading a software update.

Apple recently took over Next Issue Media's digital magazine service Texture, and now a report from Bloomberg suggests that the company might soon start a news subscription service that will combine the Texture magazine with Apple News.

Currently, the Texture app is available for $9.99/month and lets you subscribe to over 200 magazines. The company is expected to merge Texture and the Apple News employees for the premium service. The enhanced Apple News app is expected to launch sometime next year, and the company will be sharing the revenue with the online magazine service provider as a part of the initiative.

Apple is aiming to generate even more revenue with the new and simplified service while making the News more relevant to the users. This will also help the company recover the loss it faced recently. The company has been ordered to pay $502.6 million to VirnetX Holding Corp. after the company lost a patent infringement lawsuit. The verdict was announced by the grand jury in Texas after finding that Apple infringed patents that were related to secure communications.