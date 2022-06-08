iQOO 10 Series Launch Timeline Revealed; 200W Charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is gearing up to launch the iQOO 10 series soon in China. The next-gen lineup is likely to include at least two devices namely - the iQOO 10 and 10 Pro. The processor and the charging speed of the iQOO 10 Pro were recently leaked online. Now, the latest info has brought the launch timeline of the upcoming iQOO 10 series. Although the brand is yet to confirm the same.

iQOO 10 Series Set To Launch Next Month

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, the iQOO 10 series will launch in July 2022. Although there was no mention the exact launch date. The tipster further stated that the standard model will not have many upgrades; however, it will ship with an improved gaming experience.

iQOO 10 Series Expected Features: All We Know So Far

In terms of features, the iQOO 10 Pro is said to support 200W wired fast charging and support 65W fast wireless charging. The 200W adapter was spotted with the model number V200100L0B0-CN and is said to provide 20V at a 10A charge. Under the hood, the iQOO 10 series is likely to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Besides, the Pro variant is rumored to come with a 2K LTPO display, 50MP primary camera, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Apart from this, nothing is known at this moment. We expect more info will soon come out. Rumors also suggested that the brand will also unveil the iQOO 11 series this year. Additionally, it also remains to be seen whether the brand will bring the iQOO 10 SE or not. The previous-gen iQOO 9 series include the SE model, which is the most affordable of the lineup.

The iQOO 9 SE is priced at Rs. 33,990 for the base model, while the standard iQOO 9 price starts at Rs. 42,990, and the Pro version costs Rs. 64,990. Given that, we expect the iQOO 10 series will cost a bit more expensive compared to the previous-gen models.

iQOO 10 Series India Launch Details

At this moment, there is no info regarding the launch of the iQOO 10 series in India. We expect it will make its way to the country after the Chinese debut. The brand recently launched the iQOO Neo 6 in India which offers high-end features at an affordable price tag.

