iQOO 10 With 120W Charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Leaked Online; Launch Tipped For July News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is gearing up to launch the iQOO 10 series comprising the standard iQOO 10 and the 10 Pro soon. A few details of the iQOO 10 Pro have already been revealed. Now, the key specs of the iQOO 10 have been leaked online ahead of next month's launch.

iQOO 10 Specifications Tipped

The key specs of the iQOO 10 have been shared by Digital Chat Station. The tipster did not mention the name of the device. However, the comment section of the Weibo post (spotted by Gizmochina) reveals it is the standard iQOO 10. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch OLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, Full-HD+ resolution, and DC dimming support.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm SM8475 chipset, which is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The processor of the iQOO 10 will be paired with 12GB of RAM. Further, the iQOO 10 is expected to come with 120W fast charging and a 50MP rear camera sensor, which is 1/1.5-inch in size. Apart from this, nothing is known at this moment. If further info regarding iQOO 10 comes to our notice, we'll keep updating you.

iQOO 10 Pro: What To Expect?

On the other hand, the iQOO 10 Pro variant is also tipped to run the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC like the standard model. Besides, the Pro model is said to come with 200W wired fast charging and 65W fast wireless charging support. The phone is likely to include a 120Hz QHD+ resolution display with LTPO technology. Other aspects might include triple cameras, up to 12GB RAM, 8K video recording, and so on.

iQOO 10 Series Expected Launch Timeline

If rumors are to be believed the next-gen iQOO 10 lineup will arrive in July. Although the exact launch date has not been revealed yet. Additionally, iQOO has recently launched a mid-range device named the iQOO U5e, which comes with Dimensity 700 chipset, Android 12 OS with the Origin OS custom skin on top, and many more. The iQOO U5e price starts at CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 16,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

